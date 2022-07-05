The Standard
What's on

Warrnambool Eisteddfod dance competitions running at Lighthouse Theatre July 5-9

Lillian Altman
By Lillian Altman
Updated July 5 2022 - 7:16am, first published 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DANCE: Adjudicators judging dancers at the Warrnambool Eisteddfod at the Lighthouse Theatre. Picture: Anthony Brady

THE dance section of Warrnambool Eisteddfod is being held at the Lighthouse Theatre across the week with hundreds of competitors.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lillian Altman

Lillian Altman

Journalist

Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.