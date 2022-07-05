THE dance section of Warrnambool Eisteddfod is being held at the Lighthouse Theatre across the week with hundreds of competitors.
Dance convener Elizabeth Field said more than 500 dancers would compete individually or as part of a troupe, in a range of styles.
It sees dancers compete in ballet, jazz, tap, song and dance, song and tap, hip hop, national, improvisation, contemporary, lyrical and neo-classical ballet.
"We have local talents who have to be within 80 kilometres of Warrnambool - including dancers from Hamilton, Mortlake and Timboon and visitors from places including Mount Gambier, Wendouree and Ballarat," Ms Field said.
She said the program was divided into sections with breaks in between.
"I try and mix the six and eight year olds together and the 10 and 12 year olds together to give them a rest if they're in the next dance," Ms Field said.
She said the awards were presented at the end of each age group.
The competition runs from July 5-9 beginning at 9am each morning and is open to the public to watch.
For more information or to purchase tickets visit the Lighthouse Theatre website.
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
