A vacant piece of land in Port Fairy's Bank Street is on the market for more than $1 million.
The 574-square-metre site is zoned commercial and has attracted interest from south-west buyers and further afield.
Stockdale and Leggo Port Fairy sales agent Sarah McCorkell said the property, which has a price guide of $1.1 to $1.2 million, was for sale via expressions of interest.
She said the block, on the corner of James Street, was on one of the town's main thoroughfares and attracts plenty of passing foot and vehicle traffic.
"There's not many commercial central sites left so it makes it pretty unique," Ms McCorkell said.
"A corner site gives you so much more variety and potential to develop it to suit what the new owner wants, while also working within the Moyne Shire Council guidelines."
She said it would be ideal for a mixed-use complex, similar to the nearby Bendigo Bank, which includes shops and apartments and had "brought that strip to life".
Ms McCorkell said the block would be sold with concept plans which included four apartments and three commercial spaces but were subject to council approval.
Or alternatively it could be left vacant and held for "someone who feels they could get more putting their money into property".
"It's a great investment for someone who wanted to sit on it for five or ten years because you're always going to get that growth in commercial land or any central land. It's been a good investment for buyers in the past."
Expressions of interest close July 29.
