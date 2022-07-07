WORKS on Koroit's new Village Green stage is progressing and is set to be completed by the end of August.
Koroit Irish Festival committee member Peter McDonald said all the concrete slabs for the stage and storage shed have been laid. The framing for the storage has also been erected.
"What's left to be done is the steel framework to support the stage, the cladding for the shed and all the ancillaries, footpaths and safety rails," Mr McDonald said.
Construction began on the stage in May.
It is a partnership between Moyne Shire Council, Koroit Irish Festival and Bega. The council allocated $100,000 from state government funding with the festival pitching in a further $70,000.
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
