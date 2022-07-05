SPEND these school holidays at a 'crafternoon' with the family at Koroit Theatre.
The Local Place's Renee Lane is the organiser of the crafty kids fun fair workshops running on Thursday and Friday.
Advertisement
Activities include macrame, knitting and weaving, cookie making, gingerbread cookie decorating and painting.
"It's something to do during the winter school holidays," Ms Lane said.
"Koroit Theatre is a perfect venue because it's all going to be undercover so it doesn't matter what the weather's like outside."
She said the activities were suitable for primary school-aged children but encouraged the whole family to attend as parents must remain onsite.
Ms Lane said there would also be a chill out area where children and their siblings could read a book, do a jigsaw puzzle or have a meal.
Visit the-local-place-koroit.myshopify.com for more information and to book.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard:
Have you signed up to The Standard's daily newsletter and breaking news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in the south-west.
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.