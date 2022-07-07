The Standard

Warrnambool Census data shows growing multiculturalism despite small rise in diversity

JG
By Jessica Greenan
Updated July 7 2022 - 5:52am, first published 2:52am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
CHANGING FACES: Warrnambool residents Perry Cho (Malaysia), Otha Akoch (South Sudan) and Wei-Lin Mai (Taiwan). Picture: Anthony Brady

Latest data shows multiculturalism in Warrnambool is growing but the jump in diversity has fallen short of the "significant" leap the council had hoped the state's least diverse region would take.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JG

Jessica Greenan

Journalist

Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard. Send me news tips at jess.greenan@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.