Family pleads for return of motorbike stolen from Portland shed

A Portland family has been left devastated after the theft of a treasured family item.
In the early hours of Monday, July 27 the thieves broke into an industrial shed.
Brodene Graham said the offenders cut a hole in the shed and stole a Commodore station wagon with a generator in it, a tandem trailer and a Norton 1971 Commando motorbike.
The motorbike was part of a Sutherland family deceased estate and the owner had passed it on to his children, Ms Graham said.
The ute and generator were found at the city's basketball stadium, while the trailer was found just out of Portland, but the motorbike has not been located.
Ms Graham said a $1000 reward was on offer for anyone who had information on its whereabouts.
"Everyone is pretty distressed," she said.
"The bike had been handed down and if we got it back, it would mean everything to us."
Anyone with information is asked to contact Portland police on 5522 1500.
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
