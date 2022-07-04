Drugs found in car of man charged over beer heist at racing club

A man accused of stealing dozens of slabs from the Warrnambool Racing Club has spent a night in the police cells after he was caught with GHB.
Maxwell Boucher, 34, was arrested following a routine intercept in Warrnambool's Tozer Road on Sunday.
Advertisement
A search of his red Holden Commodore uncovered a vial of party drug GHB.
The man pleaded guilty in Warrnambool Magistrates Court on Monday to drug and bail offences.
The court heard the man was arrested on May 20 and charged in relation to an alleged burglary at Warrnambool Racing Club, where 60 slabs worth about $3000 were stolen just days before the May Racing Carnival.
Boucher was bailed from the police station on that day with conditions, including he not consume or possess drugs.
On Monday, the court heard the man was cooperative with police during the intercept on Sunday and agreed to a search of his car when he didn't have to.
He later told police the vial of clear liquid found near the driver's side foot-well was GHB and he'd forgotten it was there.
Boucher was subsequently arrested, charged and spent a night in the police station cells before his appearance in court on Monday.
He was convicted and fined $600.
The court heard he planned to contest the burglary-related charges from May.
He will appear in court again on September 5.
Boucher remains on bail.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard:
Email: jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
Email: jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.