Vandals cause $10,000 damage to home under construction

Warrnambool detectives are seeking witnesses to a vandal attack on a residential property, causing $10,000 in damage.
Detective Senior Constable Derek Verity, of the Warrnambool police crime investigation unit, said an unknown offender, or offenders, broke into a property under construction overnight Friday.
He said the residential premises was located at Warrnambool's Norman Street.
The detective said it appeared a door to the property had been jemmied open.
"They've proceeded to enter and have literally just damaged majority of the interior," he said.
"Pain has been thrown all around the house, including in the theatre room and inside a heater system."
Detective Senior Constable Verity said the damage bill was estimated at $10,000.
He urged witnesses or anyone with CCTV footage of the burglary and damage to contact Warrnambool police or Crime Stoppers.
Email: jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
