Caramut Road to Ramsay Street wasn't part of the plan when Ben Barber was a student at Warrnambool's Brauer College.
Instead, he had his eyes on a career as a park ranger.
However, Barber - now aged in his 30s - landed himself a recurring role on the Australian soap opera Neighbours that is set to wind up after almost 40 years on the air.
Barber landed a role on one of the nation's most-loved television shows as Dr Rhys Lawson back in 2011.
His character remained on the show for 18 months.
Barber spoke to The Standard about the role and the end of the hit show, which has disappointed many passionate fans who have watched it for years.
"It feels like a previous life ago," he laughed.
"It was my first big role and certainly the longest I'd played a character for."
Barber recalled his larger-than-life character's storyline.
"In true Neighbours style, the life of Dr Rhys was a whirlwind of career-driven ambition studying to become a surgeon, taking out his rivals, dating his neighbours before falling in love with another neighbour, losing his dream job due to injuries from saving lives, breaking up with his beloved only to die a sudden death in the hospital car park after a gas explosion at one of Toadie's fateful weddings," Barber said.
"So Dr Rhys had a short life, but a dramatic one."
Barber said he had stayed in touch with his Neighbours co-stars.
"The cast of Neighbours was in many ways one big family," he said.
"I always felt welcome, even from day one.
"Living in Sydney I don't see them as much as I'd like, but we are still friends."
Barber said he had mixed emotions about the show's conclusion.
"It's been a mix of emotions," he said.
"Firstly - sadness at hearing the show that's touched my life in so many meaningful ways is ending.
"Then a flood of wonderful memories.
"I know for the many loyal fans of the show, for its cast, crew and creators, Neighbours will be missed very much.
"Such a rich, wonderful history.
"I'm grateful to be a part of it."
Barber said he hoped the show would one day return to screens across Australia and the world.
"There will always be a strong contingent of fans around the globe who will want that to happen and I am one of them," he said.
When Barber first landed the role, he spoke to The Standard about his first day on set.
"My first scenes were with Alan and Jackie," Barber said at the time.
"It was great to have them there to help out and show me how it's done.
"I was in safe hands."
Barber also spoke about catching the acting bug as a student at Brauer College.
In Year 12, he starred in the college's production of Fiddler On The Roof, but upon graduating he turned his back on acting.
"I stuck around (Warrnambool for a year) and joined the army reserve," Barber explained.
"I hadn't really thought of (acting) as a career.
"Then I saw Fiddler On The Roof with Topol starring, and that was what inspired me ...
"It brought back memories and I realised how much I missed acting and I was inspired to get back into acting."
After a part-time acting course at the Victorian College of the Arts, Barber was accepted into National Institute of Dramatic Art (NIDA), one of Australia's top acting schools that boasts Mel Gibson, Hugo Weaving, Cate Blanchett, Judy Davis, Baz Luhrmann and Sam Worthington among its graduates.
Barber - who lives in Sydney and works as an acting coach, a voice-over artist and a facilitator for Starlight Children's Foundation - has had roles on a number of popular television shows.
His debut was as one of the infamous 'River Boys' on Home and Away. Barber also returned to the show as a different character - a police officer.
"Other memorable roles were as another unsavoury character in Janet King and more recently as a cowboy in a snow shoot at Mount Kosciuszko - we shot between lockdowns," Barber said.
He confesses he is always writing and "roping in" friends and relatives for pieces he is working on.
"As they say, if the roles aren't there, write them," Barber said.
An online bio for Barber also reveals his musical accomplishments.
"An accomplished violinist from the Warrnambool Symphony Orchestra and Melbourne Youth Orchestra, Ben is also a classically trained singer (baritone) and looks forward to fusing his skills as a musician with those of acting, for a dynamic acting role," it states.
Barber admitted he didn't get back to Warrnambool, where his family remained, as much as he would like.
"Nowhere near as much as I'd like," he said when asked about visiting the city.
"Maybe once or twice a year.
"But I was lucky enough to make it back in time before border closures for the last two Christmases."
When asked about his dream role, Barber said he had almost too many to name.
"Anything epic and adventurous really," he said.
"My dream role would be anyone in Game of Thrones. Or Dune. Or Sherlock Holmes.
"And the classics Hamlet and Iago.
"Did I mention the comedies, Aussie dramas, war films?
"The list goes on."
The end of Neighbours was announced earlier this year.
"We are so sorry to say that after nearly 37 years and almost 9000 episodes broadcast we have to confirm that Neighbours will cease production in June," a statement shared to the show's Instagram page read.
"Following the loss of our key broadcast partner in the UK and despite an extensive search for alternative funding, we simply have no option but to rest the show.
"To our amazing, loyal fans, we know this is a huge disappointment, as it is to all of us on the team.
"We thank you for all your messages and support and promise to end the show on an incredible high. From here on, we are celebrating Neighbours."
