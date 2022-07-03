A confidence-boosting win over the top South West Disitrct league club has kept Tyrendarra's shot at a second-chance finals stake alive.
Putting last round's disappointing triple-digit loss to Cavendish to bed, Tyrendarra led from start to finish against ladder leaders Coleraine to seal the 17-point win. Coach Matthew Peters said the win showed his team's best could match it with anyone.
"It did feel like we were in control for most of the game," he said. "They came back at times but our guys showed a lot of grit when they did come back.
"They are the top side and we know how good they are. It was a four quarter effort and our run and carry was fantastic and our hardness at the footy."
Peters said an inclusion of experienced talent as well as mid-season recruit Sam Anson helped shore up their side.
"We had a lot of players out (against Cavendish) so we got some real leaders back which was the biggest thing," he said. "Just to have that leadership on field with voice and direction, on each line we had a leader which makes a difference."
I've been telling them that we're good enough, but we just needed that switch to turn.- Matthew Peters
Co-captain Jack Cocks was influential in his return, while another leader Hayden Dyke played his first senior game for the year. Meanwhile, Anson, who comes from Horsham District league's Natimuk United, was best afield in his first game for the club.
"We've picked (Sam) up and he'll be a really good inclusion," Peters said. "He's got a wealth of experience, he's a big-bodied on-baller and has played some high level football. He's just a great leader for the young fellas. I said to Sam when recruiting him, that's what we lacked and that's what we need.
"We've got a really good young group but just that on-field leadership, that's what he adds to the side."
Peters said his group would gain a lot of confidence out of their latest win.
"We need the belief, I've been telling them that we're good enough, but we just needed that switch to turn and I think (Saturday) was a really good start to get that momentum going and try and win some late games."
The win holds Tyrendarra in fourth, one win behind second and third placed Dartmoor and Cavendish.
"If we had of lost, we would have been two games behind the top three and the second chance," Peters said. "So to win was just super because if we go through the rest of the season and win our last four games, hopefully it nearly locks us in that top three.
"If we continue playing good footy anything is possible."
Meanwhile, defender Dylan Jennings went down with injury early in the game, though Peters expects it won't be long term.
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
