The Standard

Ray White Warrnambool sells four homes on July 1, following record-breaking 12 months

Lillian Altman
By Lillian Altman
Updated July 2 2022 - 7:13am, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SOLD: Ray White Warrnambool sales executive Harry Ponting auctioning off his first home on Saturday.

TWO homes in Warrnambool were sold by first time auctioneers with four properties going under the hammer through Ray White on Saturday.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lillian Altman

Lillian Altman

Journalist

Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.