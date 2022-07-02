TWO homes in Warrnambool were sold by first time auctioneers with four properties going under the hammer through Ray White on Saturday.
First time auctioneer Harry Ponting was at the helm of the sale of 3 Howard Street, in Warrnambool.
Advertisement
"I was a bit nervous but it was exciting once it was all done," he said.
"It's a central property, there was a pretty good crowd and the rain held off.
"Being an auctioneer is something I've wanted to do since I got into real estate so I was appreciative of the owners for allowing me to represent them."
IN OTHER NEWS:
Ray White Warrnambool director Fergus Torpy said bidding opened at $550,000, followed by a vendors bid of $580,000 before the price increased to $610,000.
"It was announced as on the market when a bidder jumped in with an offer of $620,000 just before the auctioneer said sold," Mr Torpy said. "It went up in $10,000 increments, going to the original bidder for $650,000."
The other property sold by a first time auctioneer, Lachie Kelly, was 11 Gladstone Street.
Mr Torpy said bidding for the three-bedroom home started at $600,000 from a buyer in Melbourne.
"It sold to the bidder in Melbourne over the phone from Melbourne under the hammer for $630,000," he said.
Also on sale was the four-bedroom at 13 Greenvale Court sold just over the reserve to a local family for $810,000. "It was between two bidders which was good," Mr Torpy said.
The three-bedroom house at 54 Gateway Road sold to a first home buyer for $480,000. "Bidding opened at $400,000 with three bidders competing in $10,000 increments," Mr Torpy said.
He said in the 2021/2022 financial year, Ray White Warrnambool had almost doubled its sales at auctions.
"We did more than 140 auctions in 12 months, with a 91 per cent clearance rate," Mr Torpy said. "That's 60 more auctions than the highest number we've ever had in a 12 month period."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard:
Advertisement
Have you signed up to The Standard's daily newsletter and breaking news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in the south-west.
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.