Warrnambool Seahawks coach Alex Gynes says his side's lack of aggression on both ends of the court was a simple fix but one that required effort.
Welcoming Keysborough to the Arc on Saturday, a sluggish third quarter was the final blow in a 32-point loss for the Seahawks.
It was a costly defeat, with the Seahawks (8-10) vulnerable in sixth spot ahead of RMIT Redbacks (7-7) and Southern Peninsula (7-10) in the playoff hunt.
Seahawks' Adam Lawson and Nathan Hardingham were active early against the Cougars, while Riley Nicolson (11 points) got going in the second term before things turned sour.
With little going right in the third quarter on both ends of the ball - the Cougars going on a 28-7 run - the Seahawks had no answers for the top two team.
Hurting the home side was their turnover (33-16) and rebounds (48-53) counts, with Gynes conceding his side struggled to take good care of the ball.
"When we're aggressive and we can be physical and take a bit of pride on the offensive and defensive end we look good," he said. "But when we're forced out of our structure and are on the back foot, we struggle big time.
"They just pushed us out of our offensive structures and created turnovers for us. We struggled to look after the ball."
Shooting at 30 percent to the Cougars' 37, the Seahawks grappled getting its offence flowing. Gynes said better ball movement would have helped the cause.
"When we got the ball through hands, we got good looks at the ring and it made it easier for us," he said. "Where shots weren't dropping it's where the ball doesn't move, we had multiple defenders on us and they're harder shots to make.
"Offensively the ball moves, it opens for us."
Import Gerrard Newby was a dynamic threat on offence for the visitors, the US talent picking up 28 points, while Ivan Platenik worked hard on both ends with 21 points and 16 rebounds.
Warrnambool remains at the Arc next round, welcoming fifth placed Corio Bay before seeking redemption in a rematch against Keysbourgh the following week.
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
