Christmas came early for Tammy Bickers who enjoyed a $500 spending spree at city businesses after winning a local competition.
Mrs Bickers entered Warrnambool City Council's 'Win In Winter' online competition, tagging Middle Island Delights as one of her favourite local businesses.
Mrs Bickers said she was surprised and excited to hear she'd won two days later.
The weekly competition runs until August 26 and showcases locally-owned and run businesses. It aims to encourage spending in the traditionally quieter winter months.
Mrs Bickers also works at the store and said the competition was a chance to showcase the business and its locally-made products.
"I did it for promotion and to get our name out there," she said. "I didn't expect to win."
She chose to redeem her $500 worth of vouchers at Relax and Entertain, The Meat Barn, Richardson Marine, Annie's Gifts, Something For Me, Norfolk Butchers, the Capitol Cinema, Lava Hair and Beauty, Browns Depot Bakery and All Seasons Nursery.
"It promotes our good little stores," she said. "Even winning the organiser said 'you've got to pick 10 stores'. It was hard because we've got such good stores here. You've really got to think quite smartly about the vouchers you're going to get."
She enjoyed spending the vouchers and visiting local stores."I've spent nearly all of them. I had a great weekend last weekend going around with all my vouchers."
Mrs Bickers said new customers had commented they didn't know the store existed or what it stocked, which showed the competition was working to promote local business.
Week two winner Tim Sheldon tagged the Cally Hotel in his winning entry and was looking forward to visiting the city's hospitality venues.
He was enjoying a beer at the hotel with some mates after a game of golf when he entered. "I just put it in and didn't think too much about it and then I got the call. It's fantastic," Mr Sheldon said.
He chose to redeem his vouchers at Frolic Lane, Myrtle Bar and Kitchen, The Hairy Goat, Warrnambool Golf Club, Town and Country Pizza, Cattleya Thai, Ichiban Izakaya Japanese, Hue Artisans of Hair, Lucas Brothers Butchers and the Cally Hotel.
"We like to try and get out a bit because we haven't had much opportunity to do that so I'm taking advantage of this."
Mr Sheldon said entering took less than two minutes and it was a great initiative. "It's really great in in terms of local businesses who have done it tough over the last little period and they're the people supporting the local clubs. It's good to be able to give some support back."
Warrnambool City Council mayor Vicki Jellie said the competition had struck a chord with businesses and shoppers loved the platform to express their appreciation.
"The feedback and sentiment around Win in Winter has been incredibly positive, it's great to have the support of local businesses," Cr Jellie said.
To enter, take a photo with some words about why you love the business, share it to council's Instagram page, or website, and tag it #WinInWinter3280 @Warrnamboolcity
Each weekly winner will receive a $50 voucher to 10 different locally owned and operated businesses of their choice in a total prizepool of $5000.
