Footy flag contender signs recruit on deadline day

Warrnambool and District league flag-fancy Nirranda has strengthened its list, adding an experienced player before Thursday night's clearance deadline.
The Blues have signed Geelong District league veteran midfielder Reece Holwell as they prepare for a premiership tilt.
They will also welcome back ruckman Scott Lenehan who was cleared last year before the season was cancelled.
Lenehan won the J.A. Esam Medal with Old Collegians in 2017 and was ready to play for the Blues in 2021 before statewide COVID-19 lockdowns were introduced.
"It's looking like Scott might start playing again," Blues coach Brayden Harkness said.
"He's had some hand issues and shoulder issues at the start of the season.
"He's already been doing a bit of ruck-coaching for us with Hugh Giblin who's our young ruckman. Scott will complement him and maybe play a bit forward as well. We'll hope to work him in with a bit more training."
Holwell, aged in his late 30s, coached Thomson to a GDFNL premiership in 2018 and was awarded the best on ground medal in the grand final.
In 2019 he won the Whitley Medal, the league's highest honour.
Harkness said Holwell's signing came about through connections with former Thomson (now Nirranda) players Jack Spokes and Jeremy Stacey.
"He's a strong inside midfielder," Harkness said.
"Although he hasn't played the last couple of years, we think what he will give us on the field, as well as off, will be pretty immense.
"He's fully committed and is a bit of a fitness fanatic as well."
Harkness said both players addressed key needs for the Blues.
"When we're at this point and you're this close you want to make sure you leave no stone unturned," he said.
"Everyone has that common goal of winning a premiership.We welcome those boys with open arms."
Harkness is hopeful both players will be available for round 12.
"Scott is coming back from a couple of injuries so we'll just have to make sure he's right," he said.
Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.
