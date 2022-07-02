How do we fix the region's biggest issues?

The rise of short-stay accommodation like Airbnb has been cited as a reason for a lack of rental properties, partly fuelled by new tenancy laws and increased rates of return for investors. Warrnambool City Council this week adopted its budget for the new financial year, including a new charge on owners of short-stay accommodation. Those properties exclusively used for short-stay accommodation will be hit with a $400 fee - - a move designed to level the playing field with motels, caravan parks that pay rates. Will it persuade investors to switch their properties back to rentals? We won't know until after it is introduced some time in the next year after the council embarks on consultation but it could help.