Manslaughter charge laid after man dies in fight over alleged theft

WARNING: Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander readers are advised that this article contains the name of a deceased person.
Homicide squad detectives have charged a man following the death of Warrnambool's Sheldon Broderick in Corio.
The 48-year-old man died in a Melbourne hospital last Thursday after he was allegedly hit with a bat outside a Geelong district take away shop on June 20.
It is understood Mr Broderick was attempting to steal a charity tin containing $15 when he was confronted by a nearby resident and an altercation occurred.
Police were called to a business on Corangamite Drive around 5am.
Mr Broderick was initially taken to hospital with life-threatening-injuries but died on June 23.
A Victoria Police spokesperson said a 31-year-old Corio man had been charged with manslaughter.
The accused man appeared in Geelong Magistrates' Court on Friday.
He was released on bail and will appear in the same court on October 28.
Mr Broderick's family this week told The Standard the deceased man had a heart of gold and was an "incredible" father to their three children Schehara, Baydan and Mackaelah.
Email: jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
