VETERAN Warrnambool trainer Ken Elford has scratched his stable star Ashford Street from the $160,000 Sprint Final at Flemington on Saturday after the four-year-old returned a slight increase in temperature.
Elford was disappointed Ashford Street had to be scratched but said the underrated galloper would now be set for the $200,000 group three Sir John Monash Stakes at Caulfield on July 9.
"It's a bit disappointing we had to scratch him on Saturday but that's racing - you have your highs and lows," he told The Standard.
"The slight increase in temperature was nothing major. The health of the horse is our first priority. There's another good race in the John Monash next week. He'll be right for that."
Ashford Street, who has won four of his eight starts since entering Elford's stables, will come back bigger and better after a break, according to the hobby trainer.
"Ashford Street is a bloody good horse," he said.
"We haven't got to the bottom of him yet. He may have one or two more runs before we give him a break.
"I think his next campaign may be his best. Tennielle Onyett from Tower Hill Lodge does a great job helping me with Ashford Street."
Ashford Street has won seven races from his 18 starts and finished in the minor place-getters' stall on six occasions.
Meanwhile, popular Warrnambool trainer Peter Chow saddles up the last-start Swan Hill Cup winner Paul's Regret in the $200,000 Winter Championship Final at Flemington on Saturday.
"This is Paul's Regret's toughest test," he said.
"It's a good field. She'll have to return a personal best to win. She's in great order.
"I think she'll be very competitive. We haven't done much with her since her Swan Hill Cup win as she's pretty fit."
Underrated jockey Beau Mertens has been booked for the ride on the five-year-old mare in the final.
Fellow Warrnambool trainer Lindsey Smith accepted with Tuvalu, Mystery Shot and Too Close The Sun in the 1600-metre contest.
