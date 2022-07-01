The Standard

Ashford Street scratched from Sprint Final at Flemington

By Tim Auld
July 1 2022 - 4:00am
TOUGH DECISION: Ken Elford had to scratch a runner from Saturday's Flemington program. Picture: Morgan Hancock

VETERAN Warrnambool trainer Ken Elford has scratched his stable star Ashford Street from the $160,000 Sprint Final at Flemington on Saturday after the four-year-old returned a slight increase in temperature.

