CAMPERDOWN'S Rebecca Biddle uses public transport every day but living with a disability can make travelling on the V/Line service difficult.
Opposition spokeswoman for Public Transport and Roads Steph Ryan and member for South West Coast Roma Britnell met with disability advocates at Warrnambool Railway Station on Friday to discuss access to trains.
Ms Biddle, a representative from the All Abilities Advocacy group said the issues had been ongoing for more than 30 years.
"The trains need to be upgraded now because people living with a disability in regional areas feel like they're being left behind," she said.
"Sometimes they can't get to Melbourne for appointments."
One example of issues with the transport system was in March when Ms Biddle almost missed attending the Transport For All coalition rally in Warrnambool because the bus was running late in Camperdown.
She regularly uses public transport to travel to Warrnambool and Melbourne.
Ms Biddle said when buses ran some people, including wheelchair users, couldn't access the vehicle.
"Getting up those stairs is a nightmare for me because I have leg problems and can get unsteady, so it takes me ages to get on the bus," she said.
Ms Biddle said since the rally was held nothing had changed.
"We're here today telling our stories to push the (state) government to give us new accessible trains," she said.
Ms Ryan said some of the stories she heard were confronting.
"People deserve to have dignity and deserve to be respected when they're using the public transport system - and that's just not happening," she said.
"I think a lot of people living in the city don't know how dire the situation is with people attempting to travel on V/Line."
Ms Ryan said the trains on the Warrnambool line were not due to be upgraded until 2027.
She invited the transport minister to visit Warrnambool to hear the residents' stories first-hand.
Ms Britnell said it was difficult for the south-west to embrace inclusiveness when the trains weren't accessible to everyone.
The MP said some users, including those with low vision, sometimes felt isolated and were left stranded when the transport was inaccessible.
"This takes away their ability to have independence and dignity and travel in a way you should be able to," Ms Britnell said.
Ms Ryan and Ms Britnell also toured in a truck and met with residents in Broadwater to discuss the condition of Woolsthorpe-Heywood and other roads.
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
