Emotional witness tells jury she lost pet, sentimental items in fire

An emotional witness has told a jury she lost everything - including her pet dog and items belonging to her recently deceased mother - in a house fire.
Angela Baker gave evidence on Friday to a jury in the Warrnambool County Court trial against Adam Parker, who has pleaded not guilty to arson, conduct endangering life, reckless conduct endangering serious injury and assault.
Ms Baker became emotional in the dock when asked what she lost in the fire that destroyed her government-owned house at Raingill Avenue on New Year's Eve 2020.
She told jurors she lost her Jack Russell dog as well as items belonging to her recently deceased mother.
The court heard the dog likely died from smoke inhalation.
Mr Parker allegedly said he would "burn the f**king house down" before smoke and flames were soon seen coming from inside the property.
It is the prosecution case that Mr Parker lit the fire.
The accused man was at Ms Baker's home with Sam Gordon and Tina White and the group were continuing their celebrations after a wedding earlier that day, jurors were told.
It is alleged Mr Parker assaulted Mr Gordon and Ms Baker at the property before the fire, which destroyed the home and left a $200,000 damage bill.
During cross examination on Friday, barrister Rohan Barton asked Ms Baker about a series of Facebook statuses she posted in the lead up to the fire.
Ms Baker agreed she shared a post on December 9, 2020, which stated she would get a new house for Christmas.
She said the post was automatically generated from an app in Facebook which read her fortune.
Ms Baker also agreed she posted a status in relation to her brother helping her burn wood and rubbish at the property, stating he never gave up and she nearly burnt the house down.
She told the court she'd lived at the property for eight years and she never wanted to leave.
She said she had children who lived at the property.
When asked if she burnt her own house down, Ms Baker said she didn't think so.
Victoria Police forensic officer Laura Noonan, who attended the Raingill Avenue house following the fire, said there were no means of accidental ignition identified.
She said she concluded the fire was most likely caused by a cigarette lighter or a match and it appeared there were two ignition points - one in the hallway and another in a bedroom.
A civilian witness said he heard a smoke alarm about 3.15am on January 1, 2021, before seeing an "orange glow" from a window of the home.
He said he rang triple-0 and then walked to a caravan parked on the property.
He said a woman opened the door and said a male inside the caravan had been bashed.
The man agreed he told police the male had blood gushing down his face and forehead.
On Monday, Sam Gordon told the court Mr Parker "just totally switched" at the house and became aggressive.
He said the accused man "right-hooked me straight in the face", causing his forehead to split open.
Mr Gordon said he retreated to a caravan where he could hear Mr Parker saying he would burn the house down.
About 15 to 20 minutes later he heard a smash and observed flames through the window, he said.
The trial before Judge Anne Hassan continues on Monday.
Email: jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
