Jurors hear from occupant of Warrnambool home allegedly torched in 2020

Jessica Howard
By Jessica Howard
Updated July 4 2022 - 8:16am, first published 12:00am
Emotional witness tells jury she lost pet, sentimental items in fire

An emotional witness has told a jury she lost everything - including her pet dog and items belonging to her recently deceased mother - in a house fire.

