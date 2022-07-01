Sixteen-year-old Amon Radley has only played nine games of senior football for Warrnambool but is fast making his presence felt.
The young ruckman made his Hampden league senior debut for the Blues in round three against North Warrnambool Eagles and hasn't looked back, featuring in seven games since.
Advertisement
Radley said he had found the move from junior to seniors "pretty good" so far.
"I normally like a challenge, so stepping up to senior footy was a bit of fun," he said.
"I'm just happy to have the chance to step-up."
"They (the Blues) are really amazing people. They've been getting around me which has really helped."
Radley was immediately thrown in the deep-end on debut, having to play on West Coast premiership ruckman Nathan Vardy.
He looked at ease as the Blues triumphed by 15 points and was named his side's second-best player.
"I was pretty nervous to say the least," he said about matching-up on Vardy.
"He's pretty big and scary.
"I think that just helped in the game though, the nerves."
This year Radley has balanced school football alongside ruck duties for the Blues, meaning some weeks he is playing two games a week.
His Emmanuel College side is flying and is through to the Herald Sun Shield after winning the 2022 School Sport Victoria premier boys' football grand final. If it progresses to the final it could get to play on the hallowed turf of the MCG.
The teenager said he'd been sore as a result of so much football but has enjoyed his school side's dream run.
"Winning games you get to celebrate with your best mates. It's lots of fun basically," he said.
"We really want to win this semi-final."
If being good at one sport wasn't enough, Radley is also a talented basketballer.
Advertisement
He plays for the Warrnambool Seahawks and has to juggle his two passions, although he said football was fast becoming his favourite.
"It's pretty hard, they're actually on the same night so I've had to choose some senior footy over basketball," he said.
Radley experienced a touching moment in round 11 when he played alongside his older brother Finn who made his senior debut in a one-point win over Hamilton Kangaroos.
"That was really good, I was really excited for him," Radley said. "Getting to play with your brother is a really special thing especially in senior footy."
Warrnambool is fifth after 11 rounds, with Radley eyeing a finals berth.
From an individual perspective he hopes to improve his pack-marking and increase his strength and running capabilities in the run to finals.
Advertisement
MORE SPORT:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.
Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.