SOUTH Warrnambool's standout season has caught the attention of Hampden netball followers.
The Roosters, who sit eight points clear in top spot with 10 wins and one loss, are the punters' tip to win this year's premiership, claiming 41 of a possible 95 votes in The Standard's netball poll.
Cobden (23) was next in line followed by North Warrnambool Eagles - known for its ability to hit its best form in finals - third with 13 votes.
Seventy of a possible 91 voters picked the Roosters to make the grand final with the Bombers (47) the next favoured.
Koroit (25) and the Eagles (21) also polled well.
Roosters defender Carly Watson - a past winner - received the most votes for the league best-and-fairest with 14.
Seventy-seven entries were lodged with numerous names popping up including Eagle Maddison Vardy (10), Warrnambool's Amy Wormald (seven) and Cobden's Remeny McCann (seven).
South Warrnambool's Hollie Phillips, who was also selected as a league best-and-fairest chance, topped the best young player category with 10 of a possible 80 votes with Cobden's Lara Taylor (eight) and Koroit's Millie Jennings (eight) also popular choices.
North Warrnambool Eagles' Tahni Porter and Port Fairy's Tessa Allen each collected six votes.
The Standard poll attracted 117 entries with some opting to skip some of the five questions.
A similar poll for the Warrnambool and District league competition was also conducted.
