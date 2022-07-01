The Standard

WDCA inducts West Warrnambool's Colin Hurford and Port Fairy's Paul Ross to legend status

Nick Creely
By Nick Creely
Updated July 1 2022 - 6:16am, first published 3:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
LEGEND STATUS: Colin Hurford is now a legend of the Warrnambool and District Cricket Association. Picture: Morgan Hancock

Colin Hurford says a genuine love and passion for the game has been at the forefront of his 65 years in Warrnambool cricket.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Creely

Nick Creely

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.