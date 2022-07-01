South-west snapshot: Census shows how we stack up

On August 20 last year, around 100,000 people in south-west Victoria filled out the Census.
That doesn't count the roughly 30,000 children in the region who are yet to discover the joy of filling out government forms.
All in all there were 128,069 south west residents in the latest count, a 4.4 per cent increase on the previous Census in 2016.
So how did the south-west stack up against the rest of Australia?
The average resident is 45 years old, seven years older than the average Australian. Like the average Aussie they are slightly more likely to be a woman and to be married.
But after that things start to differ.
The average south-west resident is much more likely to have been born in Australia (84.4 per cent) compared with the population at large (67 per cent)
Among those who were born elsewhere, England is the most common birthplace, followed by New Zealand, the Philippines, China and the Netherlands.
People in the south-west are also more likely than the rest of the population to have a long-term health condition.
Arthritis is the most common affliction, affecting 11 per cent of people, followed by mental health conditions (9.7 per cent), and asthma (9.2 per cent).
Some of these health conditions may be attributable to the older population in the south west, with far fewer under-45s and far more over-45s per capita than the rest of Australia.
South-west locals are much more likely than the average Aussie to devote their time to volunteer work, with 22.4 per cent of people volunteering compared with 15 per cent in the general population.
That generosity may have to do with the tight community spirit that persists in regional areas, but religion might also play a small role.
The south west was slightly more Christian than the rest of Australia (47 per cent to 44 per cent), but less than 1 per cent of the population identified as a Muslim, Jew, Buddhist or Hindu combined.
Drilling down into the various south-west towns and cities, old religious differences emerge. In and around Warrnambool, Moyne and Corangamite a strong Catholic thread remains.
Koroit still has a third of the population adhering to the Roman Church, while in Camperdown and Warrnambool it sits around 27 per cent and 25 per cent in Port Fairy. Portland and Hamilton were very different, with just 13 per cent and 16 per cent of residents identifying as Catholic.
More than half of the population in each of the towns identified as Christian, except Portland (41 per cent) where more of its residents said they didn't follow any religious faith.
While Warrnambool remained solidly religious, the number of Christians dropped hugely since 2001 (73 per cent to just 51 per cent) while the number of people following no particular religion has surged (15 per cent to 43 per cent).
Many south-west towns grew solidly since 2016, with Port Fairy leading the way with 12 per cent growth, followed by Mortlake with 7.7 per cent, Koroit with 6.3 per cent and Warrnambool with 5.2 per cent.
But for towns in Corangamite it was a different story, with their biggest localities all shrinking over the five years. Camperdown dropped by 0.5 per cent, Terang shrunk by 1.5 per cent and Cobden by nearly 2 per cent.
Access to housing has been at critical levels for several years in the region, but south-west locals were more likely than the average Australian to own their own home, however they were much less likely to rent.
Household incomes for all south west cities were below the Victorian and Australian average, but so were the average mortgage repayments and the average rents.
Port Fairy led the incomes and home loan repayments ($1450 and $1733 respectively), while Camperdown had the lowest average income ($1129) and Hamilton had the lowest home loan repayments ($1083).
In the midst of a housing crisis many people drew attention to the fact that more than one million dwellings were vacant across Australia on Census night.
While Warrnambool (8.2 per cent) sat below the Australian average (10.1 per cent) for unoccupied houses, the other main towns in the region all had more dwellings per capita without people living in them. The outliers were the coastal towns of Port Fairy, Port Campbell and Peterborough where 33.2 per cent, 42.5 per cent and 59.2 per cent of houses went unoccupied.
It would come as no surprise to country folk that the average south west resident was more likely to own a car than the average Australian. Just 4.6 per cent of people in the region managed to get by without a vehicle, while 15 per cent had three cars. Meanwhile across the rest of the country more than 7 per cent don't own a car, while just 12 per cent have three vehicles.
While the high rate of arthritis in south-west residents can be put down largely to its older population, the high rate of mental health conditions was less easy to explain.
Among all south-west locals 9.7 per cent said they had at least one mental health condition, compared with 8.8 per cent across the country.
But the rates were even more alarming among women, particularly young women. Nearly one-in-five (18.5 per cent) women between the ages of 25 and 34 said they had a mental health condition, while it was above 15 per cent for those between 35 and 44 as well as 45 to 55.
