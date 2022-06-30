'Total disregard': Drink driver, in his 60s, three times over limit loses licence

Police have slammed the behaviour of a Portland drink driver who blew .173 - more than three times the legal blood alcohol limit on Thursday night.
Portland police Sergeant Christopher Thomson said officers intercepted the black Holden Commodore sedan and the man, aged 62, was a single occupant in the vehicle.
Advertisement
Sergeant Thomson said the routine intercept was conducted in a residential area at 6.10pm.
He said after an initial positive roadside breath test, the Portland man accompanied officers back to the station for an evidentiary breath test, returning a blood alcohol reading of .173.
"It's over three times the legal limit," Sergeant Thomson said. "It's a total disregard for other drivers and their safety.
"He was served with an immediate loss of licence for 12 months, his car was impounded for 28 days and he will receive a summons to appear in court at a later date," Sergeant Thomson said.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard:
Have you signed up to The Standard's daily newsletter and breaking news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in the south-west.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.