The Standard

Former Port Fairy resident Peter Murrihy elected City of Greater Geelong mayor

MM
By Madeleine McNeil
Updated July 1 2022 - 5:27am, first published 2:00am
Honoured: Former Port Fairy resident Peter Murrihy has been elected the mayor of the City of Greater Geelong. He left the south-west 40 years ago but said he returned regularly to catch up with family members.

Former Port Fairy resident Peter Murrihy has been elected the mayor of the City of Greater Geelong, a role he's unwittingly been preparing for his whole life.

Local News

