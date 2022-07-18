It's been 25 years since the North Ballarat Rebels, featuring Port Fairy coach Winis Imbi, made history by winning their one and only premiership.
The Rebels defeated Dandenong Stingrays 16.15 (111) to 10.16 (76) at the MCG in the TAC Cup decider, which was a curtain-raiser to the VFL and AFL grand finals.
Both sides were littered with future AFL stars. The Rebels had Adam Goodes, James Walker and Shane O'Bree while the Stingrays had Stephen Milne, Brendan Fevola, Trent Croad and Adam Ramanauskas.
Papua New Guinea born Imbi, who moved to Portland at 11, played a starring role in the Rebels' campaign that year and although he admittedly didn't play his best game in the final, has "special memories" of that fateful season.
"I'm just really proud of the journey that we had," Imbi said.
"A lot of those boys that played on that day, we'd been playing together for two-to-three years under our coach Garry Fletcher at the time.
"He was a really good man, a really good leader of young men who I probably didn't appreciate fully at the time.
"He was really good for all of us and he was a big reason as to why we were able to flourish on that day."
Imbi said the Rebels were focused despite being the underdogs against their city-based counterparts.
"If you have a look at the players that were on that side, a lot of them became very good AFL players. We weren't really preoccupied with them, that was the way that Fletcher went about it," he said.
"We had certain things that we needed to take care of which we did and we obviously had a couple of very special performances from people that took the game away from them.
"We may have been underdogs on paper but I didn't actually know that."
One of the performances Imbi alluded to was two-time Brownlow Medallist Adam Goodes' six-goal-haul which saw him adjudged best-on-ground and thrust him into draft calculations.
What made Goodes' showing more remarkable was he played in the back-line in the previous finals.
Although Imbi's impact was limited on the MCG, he had a standout season in the 1997 TAC Cup and was named on the bench in the team of the year.
Imbi and Walker were the only Rebels named in the side which included future AFL household names Matthew Scarlett, Croad, Travis Johnstone and Dean Solomon.
Speaking about his efforts in the big dance, Imbi said his view had changed over time.
"It was disappointing for me not to replicate that on the day," he said.
"Selfishly speaking, that was me being an 18-year-old probably thinking it was going to impact my chances of getting drafted. I didn't realise how special premierships were."
Imbi was selected by Essendon in the 1998 rookie draft and in 1999 won the club's reserves best and fairest award.
He was delisted without playing a senior game before spending a year with North Melbourne as a rookie.
The North Ballarat Rebels, now known as the Greater Western Victoria Rebels, haven't replicated their 1997 feats in the quarter-of-a-century since.
They finished 2021 in second place before COVID-19 forced the season to be abandoned.
Imbi hopes the club "gets to add to that history" soon with a premiership.
"It's something that I hope other boys in our area get to experience," Imbi said.
"It's something that hopefully they can look back on and feel proud of.
"Maybe that's the thing of playing TAC Cup (now NAB League) as well, I'm not too sure if it's a real team-club atmosphere but in saying that we'd spent the majority of our time together, so it did feel like that."
Imbi played multiple seasons for the Rebels before the 1997 success.
To this day he remains the side's record-games holder with 53 appearances.
When asked about the honour, a humble Imbi said "I don't tend to look at those things".
"I was very fortunate, I started as a 15-year-old and I was very blessed to have Fletch who had faith in me as a player," he said.
"Not all my years of footy were great. The second year I was there I thought I was going to get dropped at one stage.
"Garry Fletcher actually wrote me a letter and that was the turning point. He played me in a back-pocket as well to help me find my feet and I didn't look back from that.
"It just goes to show when your coach has belief and faith in you, that you can hopefully re-pay that."
