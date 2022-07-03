MP calls for state to consider nuclear power to address energy crisis

Nuclear power must be a consideration in the state government's future plans, according to Member for Western Victoria Bev Mcarthur.
"I am energy and technology agnostic and open to exploring all options," Mrs McArthur said.
Advertisement
"As a zero-emitter of CO2, nuclear must be part of our consideration for future supply. Victoria should rule out moratoriums - banning is no solution to increasing supply.
"This was part of the position I officially took in the Inquiry into Nuclear Prohibition Minority Report.
"Alongside me in that report, my colleague, Dr Matt Bach, strongly advocated for nuclear energy to be part of the Victorian power solution.
"The state cannot keep running from this debate."
Mrs McArthur said while renewable energy had a role to play, it could not be the essential element in a first world country which relies on affordable, reliable supply for jobs, manufacturing, growth and our way of life.
"The current energy crisis revolving around supply, reliability and spiraling costs is self-imposed," she said.
"An emphasis on wind and solar will demand - under the current approach - a transmission network of at least 10,000 kilometres of poles and wires spanning Australia's eastern seaboard.
"That might be fine for urbanites in our capital cities, but it's not fine for beautiful, productive country Victoria, the place where we choose to live.
"You don't save the environment by destroying it."
Mrs McArthur said overseas energy dramas currently playing out were an example to Australia of what happens when reliance is put on an unreliable energy supply.
"Six million people in Britain could be without power for periods of their upcoming winter," she said.
"Germany's dependence on Russian gas has proven the folly of limiting the energy mix and outsourcing national energy security."
Mrs McArthur said Australia should be looking to the UK as an example.
"It has no qualms in building nuclear power generators within that population - and avoids subletting the country's power supply to rogue nations," she said.
"If the UK can do it with a much bigger population and less space, Victoria should also have no qualms.
"The UK Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, has committed to building a new nuclear power station every year because it provides "clean, safe and reliable energy" and is "absolutely crucial to weaning us off fossil fuels".
"If the UK has a plan to supply 25 per cent of its energy needs from nuclear by 2050 and France already relies on nuclear for 70 per cent of its power, then why is Australia - the home to masses of uranium - not also looking for a self-styled, zero-emission, solution?"
Advertisement
Mrs McArthur said every question should be asked and debated amidst the energy crisis.
A response from the state government has been sought.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard:
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.