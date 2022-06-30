Power tools, including batteries worth hundreds of dollars bought on Wednesday, have been stolen from a tradies ute overnight in west Warrnambool.
Detective Senior Constable Richard Hughes, of the Warrnambool police crime investigation unit, said the offending was not just a nuisance but also costly.
He said it involved serious crimes of burglary and theft from a motor vehicle.
A tradesman parked his Ford utility in the driveway of his Pecten Avenue home on Wednesday evening.
About 11pm the victim heard a rattling noises outside his home, but he did not investigate.
About 7am the tradesman went to his vehicle and noticed a tarp on his tray had been tampered with.
Missing from the ute tray was a large Makita radio, two Makita drills, one charger and two batteries.
The batteries had been purchased on Wednesday.
The man also checked his nearby shed and two Makita radios had also been stolen.
The tools are worth about $2000.
Detective Senior Constable Hughes said he suspected the tools and appliances would be exchanged for cash or illicit drugs, including methamphetamine.
"Tools are a hot item at the present," he said.
"These are vital tools used by tradesmen every day as part of their jobs. It's more than just a costly nuisance.
"It's a burglary and theft from a motor vehicle.
"We are requesting that anyone living nearby with CCTV check their footage from about 11pm Wednesday and if they have relevant footage to make that available to the Warrnambool CIU."
Anyone with information is requested to contact the CIU on 5560 1153 or Crime Stoppers 1800 333 000.
