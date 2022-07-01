The Standard

Experts explain how Australia lost control of the COVID pandemic

Ben Silvester
By Ben Silvester
Updated July 1 2022 - 6:14am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Amazed: Nobel-winning virologist Peter Doherty says it's incredible that we are still in the midst of the COVID pandemic after nearly three years.

Victoria recently ticked over the 2 million mark for cases of COVID-19 and is rapidly heading towards recording its 4000th death since the start of the pandemic.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Silvester

Ben Silvester

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.