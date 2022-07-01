The Standard

Warrnambool's Gallery Apartments sold after more than 20 years in the one family

Updated July 1 2022 - 4:26am, first published 2:00am
Continuing: The Gallery Apartments in Warrnambool has sold for $3.8 million to new owners. Both the freehold and the business were purchased by a Warrnambool organisation.

After more than 20 years under the same ownership, Warrnambool's long-running accommodation business the Gallery Apartments has sold for $3.8million.

