The Standard

Former Australian swim team coach Leigh Nugent visits Warrnambool to impart knowledge on the next generation

Matt Hughes
By Matt Hughes
Updated June 30 2022 - 6:08am, first published 5:50am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
WISDOM: Warrnambool Swimming Club members Georgia Turner, 16 and Caleb Vesey, 15, pose for a photo with former Australian swim team coach Leigh Nugent. Picture: Matt Hughes

Warrnambool Swimming club junior members and coaches were treated to a once-in-a-lifetime training experience at Warrnambool College's pool.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Hughes

Matt Hughes

Journalist

Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.