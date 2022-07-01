The Standard

Kolora-Noorat set to unleash ex-Warrnambool premiership player Lucas Boyd after WDFNL bye

Nick Creely
By Nick Creely
Updated July 1 2022 - 6:14am, first published 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
GEARING UP: Former Leopold champion and Warrnambool premiership forward Lucas Boyd is nearing his debut for Kolora Noorat. Picture: Marcel Berens/Sports Media

Kolora-Noorat mentor Nick Bourke has revealed prized recruit Lucas Boyd is close to making his club debut after the bye.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Creely

Nick Creely

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.