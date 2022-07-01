Kolora-Noorat mentor Nick Bourke has revealed prized recruit Lucas Boyd is close to making his club debut after the bye.
Boyd, the former Warrnambool premiership player, Leopold and Geelong West key forward who has won four team leading goal kicker awards and was a part of the Geelong league team of the year in 2019, has been recovering from a dislocated ankle.
Bourke said the experienced campaigner was a strong chance to play immediately after this weekend's Warrnambool District league bye against Allansford or against Merrivale the following round.
Both games are expected to have potential ramifications on the already tight ladder.
"He's been training well at Leopold after work on a Thursday night, and he's feeling really good, so he's definitely a chance to play (straight after the bye)" he said.
"He's had his mind set on after the bye but there's no rush - ultimately we want him playing when he's feeling absolutely 100 per cent because he's an important player.
We just need to try and get some continuity amongst the group and hopefully we can get them all out there.- Nick Bourke
"Whether it's straight away after the bye or giving him another week, we'll just wait and see on how he's feeling."
Lucas' brother Sam - who slotted 12 goals against Timboon Demons back in round eight but hasn't played since - is also set to return after the bye pending work commitments.
The former Footscray VFL player who has carved out a strong career at various clubs mostly as a key defender will form a potent forward partnership with his brother in the latter portion of the season.
"With his work it's a bit different, his body is all good now but we're just trying to balance that around with his work commitments," Bourke said.
"He'll be good for a few weeks after the bye, he might have to miss a few more after that and then he should be good after that, so we feel like he'll start to build some continuity."
Bourke confirmed the Power was beginning to get players back at the right time, acknowledging the bye had come at the right time.
"We had a fair few out in that last game against Dennington - Jason Moloney, Ryan O'Connor, Steve O'Connor will all come back in after the bye," he said.
"Sam Kenna our young ruckman as well, so there's a fair chunk there but it may not be the first game back (after the bye), but they're not far away.
"We just need to try and get some continuity amongst the group and hopefully we can get them all out there at the right time."
