The Standard

Dennington set to welcome back key players for remaining rounds of WDFNL season

Nick Creely
By Nick Creely
Updated June 30 2022 - 4:01am, first published 3:30am
ON THE MEND: Dennington coach Ben Thornton is set to welcome back key players after the bye. Picture: Anthony Brady

Dennington is set to welcome back a handful of key senior players after this weekend's Warrnambool and District league bye, with coach Ben Thornton confident the tide is finally turning for his group.

