The Standard

What a week to be out on the water

By Corey McLaren
Updated July 1 2022 - 6:51am, first published June 30 2022 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NICE ONE: Allistar Bourke with a cracking buck trout caught on a hard body.

It's been a bumper week on the fishing front, with some quality fish coming from all over the district.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.