LOVERS of big dogs will have the opportunity to adopt a new best friend in Warrnambool on Saturday.
RSPCA Victoria's 'Go big and go home' campaign aims to re-home as many larger-breed dogs as possible from 10am to 4pm.
Prospective owners can make an appointment, view all the large-breed dogs available for adoption on the day, spend time with the animal and take the animal home on the day.
RSPCA Victoria animal care manager Nadia Peiris said she understood big dogs weren't for everyone but they could make great pets for the right family with the right environment.
"They have big hearts and are equally deserving of finding their forever home," Ms Peiris said.
Book online at rspcavic.org/go-big-and-go-home
