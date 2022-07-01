Number of Warrnambool residents completing vocational education on the rise

Vocational education is becoming a more popular choice for Warrnambool residents, Census data reveals.
The number of people enrolled in vocational education in 2021 was 1019 compared to 692 in 2016.
Advertisement
South West TAFE chief executive officer Mark Fidge said it was great news for the region.
"It's great that we're seeing an increase in the number of people engaged in education," Mr Fidge said.
"It's not just exciting for the region - it's exciting for students and employers."
Mr Fidge said he believe the vocational training provider's efforts to engage with employers and students at high schools in recent years was paying off.
"The increase shows TAFE is a popular option for future careers," he said.
"It demonstrates we are doing the right thing with regards to the region with the training we're offering."
Mr Fidge said the state government's free courses for industries experiencing skills shortages was also encouraging more people to enrol at TAFE.
The number of Warrnambool residents completing university studies in 2021 was 1870.
Minister for Skills and Training Brendan O'Connor said the federal government was committed to addressing the nation's skills shortages.
The Standard has reported on the high number of south-west employees struggling to find staff in recent months.
"As a nation we are facing a growing skills crisis and we have a lot of work to do to deliver a robust and fit for purpose skills and training sector in Australia," Mr O'Connor said.
"After years of neglect and as we recover from the pandemic, we must strategically plan for the skills we need now and for the future, particularly in regional Australia.
"The Albanese Government is committed to restoring the TAFE system so that it is at the heart of vocational education and training in Australia.
"We will continue to focus on targeted investment in skills and training, to ensure people are trained for the jobs we need now and also the jobs of the future."
IN OTHER NEWS:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard:
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.