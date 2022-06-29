The Standard

Bumper year for Terang Co-operative Society

Updated June 29 2022 - 2:50am, first published 2:35am
Record territory: Terang Co-op CEO Kevin Ford is pleased the performance of the business.

The Terang and District Co-Operative Society has recorded another bumper year.

Local News

