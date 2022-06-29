Nestles has added to its pace bowling stocks with the signing of four-time Benalla-Violet Town premiership player Robert Saker.
Saker also has experience at Victorian Premier Cricket level with Carlton and Northcote and most recently played three seasons for Ulladulla United on the New South Wales South Coast.
The Warrnambool and District Cricket Association club has also signed ex-Adelaide Strikers, Melbourne Renegades and South Australia wicketkeeper-batsman Tim Ludeman for this coming season.
Factory coach Alex Strauch said the experienced campaigner played cricket with Ludeman at Carlton and would add plenty from an on and off-field perspective after moving to the area for work.
"He's a really good age, we think he's going to add a lot - he's coached, he's captained and clearly is just a really nice guy," he said.
"We've heard from a few people that he's a really good clubman, a team-first guy and happy to do roles and be club orientated and that's what we're sort of building towards.
"He'll certainly add experience and knowledge - Rob will add that for us and that's what he hope he does."
Strauch says the club believes it was not too far away from success and hopes some added depth and experience will prove the difference.
"We knew how close we were (last year), there was just a few pieces of the jigsaw," he said.
"We needed a bit more bowling depth and we think we've addressed that which is great.
"We're really positive and aiming really high this season.
"We think with a new family coming to the club, a new face it's really going to be exciting for us this year."
