The Standard

South Rovers in mix for finals, need near-perfect run home

Meg Saultry
By Meg Saultry
Updated July 1 2022 - 3:14am, first published 12:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
IN THE HUNT: South Rovers' Patrick Higgins and his teammates will fight to remain in hunt for finals when games resume after the bye weekend. Picture: Anthony Brady

South Rovers will approach its final stretch of games with optimism as it vies to keep its season alive "for as long as possible".

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Meg Saultry

Meg Saultry

Sports Journalist

Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.