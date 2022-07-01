South Rovers will approach its final stretch of games with optimism as it vies to keep its season alive "for as long as possible".
The Lions (6-6), sitting sixth in the Warrnambool and District league after 12 games, are arguably the most realistic chance of breaching the top five.
Advertisement
To do so though they'll need to dislodge either Merrivale (fourth) or Kolora-Noorat (fifth) who hold two games up their sleeves.
"We realise, most games are now elimination finals," Lions coach Adam Matheson said. "That's the way we've been approaching it the last two games. And just trying to play a little bit more of attacking football. Having a defensive mindset probably isn't going to put those wins on the board."
Despite facing a tough run home, with meetings against four of the top-five sides in its final six games, Matheson said focus wouldn't stray too far down the fixture.
"We realise we've got a tough stretch but the Old Collegians game (round 13) is going to be as tough as the rest of them," he said. "All we can do is worry about the one coming up."
Fine-tuning their attacking structure is a key area of concern for the Lions, who are fighting to return to finals after missing in 2019, with Abel Farrel, Tim Rhook and Tim Ryan unavailable at times throughout the year.
The club is hopeful of Ryan's return to the field, the forward spearhead missing the most recent two rounds due to hamstring issues.
"We can't quite get to the bottom of it and his last game he was pretty much lame," Matheson said. "We just decided it's best we get him looked at."
Matheson said several players could be in line to return after the bye but backed in those selected to represent the club well.
"Some guys who have come in to fill spots have played really well," he said. "It's not one in, one out. Damon Dews came in for a late out one week and has held his spot, he's been impressive and gives us a little bit of speed."
MORE SPORT:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard:
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.