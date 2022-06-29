Camperdown's Trent Waixel has just returned to karate after an extended lay-off but is already starting to make a name for himself in the sport.
The talented teen won gold in the 14 to 15-year-old male points sparring (Kumite) in round two of the National All Styles martial arts tournament in Doncaster and is already planning his next move.
Advertisement
"I want to go to nationals," Waixel said.
"There's three rounds of this competition and then it goes into finals and then you get invited to the nationals."
Waixel has been back living in Victoria for the past 18 months after moving from WA.
He started practising karate again in mid-2021 during the height of the pandemic after a six-year break.
The Doncaster tournament held in mid-June was Waixel's first Victorian karate competition in nine years.
Making Waixel's victory even more impressive was the fact his opponent had a higher belt than him.
The green belt martial artist was pleased with his return to competition.
"It was a really good day," he said.
"It didn't go as long as expected.
"The other competitors were really nice and congratulated everyone."
Waixel, who trains in Terang, listed several reasons as to why he enjoys doing karate.
"It's good for discipline, it's very social and you meet new people," he said. "Everyone's very inclusive."
Terang karate champion Jill Cole also competed at the Doncaster tournament and took home a swag of first- place medals.
Cole took home gold in the veterans' point sparring (kumite), the veterans' continuous sparring (kumite), black belt open kata (forms) and black belt continuous sparring.
MORE SPORT:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.
Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.