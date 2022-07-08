The additions of a key defender and small forward will strengthen Allansford's hand going into the 2023 Warrnambool and District league season.
The Cats signed Ben Deluca from Portarlington and Brady Coutts from Colac last month, with both featuring for the club in its past two games.
Senior coach Tim Nowell said Deluca, 24, and Coutts, 20, were skilled players who would add to the team's depth.
"Ben adds some depth to our backline and Brady adds a bit more depth as a small forward-onballer," Nowell said.
"Ben is a key backman, can play any of those roles down back and over the last two games from what we've seen from him, he's been really positive.
Coutts injured his thumb early in Allansford's loss to Nirranda last round but Nowell said early signs were also positive around the midfielder.
"Brady coming out of Colac, he's got plenty of class," he said. "He's only 20 but he's played (Geelong) Falcons, he's very knowledgeable and smart."
While both will feature for Allansford this season, Nowell said their future commitment was a boost for the club.
"The bigger plan for us is these boys want to play at Allansford next year," Nowell said. "So you bring them in now, they get used to the guys they're playing with, get to understand who their teammates are.
"It's going to take a few games for these blokes to get to know our group and how we play football."
Nowell said their recruitment reflected positively on what Allansford was trying to do as a club.
"I remember Ben coming down and watching a game of football and he went away from that game and made the decision that yep, I want to come and play with you and I can see the direction you're going in," he said.
"We're learning. We've got a really good young list of players. I think other people from outside can see that, that once they play more football together, game sense, adjusting to a different game style, all those things come together, you can build a pretty successful football side."
Allansford play Kolora-Noorat on Saturday.
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
