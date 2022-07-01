First-year Nirranda onballer Ethan 'EJ' Harvey has credited a lifestyle shift for his blistering form in this year's Warrnambool and District league competition.
The former South Warrnambool player said changing clubs last year offered more freedom around his living and study commitments in Melbourne, with the midfielder "absolutely loving" his time in his new surroundings.
Advertisement
"It's been a good change up for my lifestyle," Harvey, 21, said. "I spent a lot of time dedicated to footy, so it's good to have that life and footy balance. I've been able to live life a bit and I reckon it's led to a bit better footy just because I'm relaxed and enjoying it."
Harvey hasn't missed a beat at his new club, featuring in Nirranda's best eight times in 12 appearances.
He said the feel around the club was a lot like that of his childhood club Casterton, with time commitment ultimately the biggest factor behind his decision to leave the Roosters.
"At Nirranda, they offered the opportunity that I don't have to travel down for training and still get to enjoy the Warrnambool footy life," he said. "It's a good chance to catch up with family and friends back in Warrnambool pretty consistently.
"I don't really get that otherwise, I sort of get stuck up here (in Melbourne)."
Studying disability and community services at Swinburne University, Harvey said he enjoys the uniqueness city life offered.
"There is so much to do here for a young person," he said. "I live with five of my best mates and a few other boys from Warrnambool live really close by so we've got a good little community up here."
Harvey, who played Rebels football as a junior, is eyeing his second taste of senior success this year.
An eight-month stint in the Northern Territory Football League throughout 2020 and 2021 led to a division one premiership flag for Harvey and his teammates at Pint. He said that on-field success cemented lifelong friendships.
"It was such an eye-opener, going from living in Warrnambool forever to going up there, it's a whole different way of life," he said. "I grew up a lot up there, and it was good to get a different perspective on the world really."
But while Harvey was able to travel north during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, it did limit his ability to experience overseas travel, something he is passionate about doing more of in the next few years. He'll jet off to south-east Asia this month for a few weeks.
With Nirranda (11-1) on top of the ladder after 12 rounds, Harvey said it was hard to find negatives when winning games. But he believes another gear can be found in the final rounds of the season both individually and as a team.
"I think of that for myself as well, I've been able to get into a good rhythm but I've got a level or two to step up, getting fitter and getting to more contests," he said. "It's really promising considering the start to the season we've had."
Nirranda faces Merrivale after this weekend's bye.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard:
Advertisement
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.