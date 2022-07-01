The Standard

Ethan 'EJ' Harvey on first season at Nirranda, short term travel plans

Meg Saultry
By Meg Saultry
July 1 2022 - 1:00am
SILKY SMOOTH: Nirranda's EJ Harvey evades traffic against Panmure earlier this year. Picture: Anthony Brady

First-year Nirranda onballer Ethan 'EJ' Harvey has credited a lifestyle shift for his blistering form in this year's Warrnambool and District league competition.

