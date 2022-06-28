Shearer remanded in custody after being charged with assault

A Hamilton district 25-year-old shearer will appear in court on Wednesday after being charged with assault.
It's alleged the man and a woman recently got into an argument, there were verbal threats made, property damaged and an assault involving the female complainant.
Police say the man was already on bail for similar offending and the recent incident breached his bail conditions.
The New Zealand national was arrested, interviewed, charged and remanded in custody to appear in a magistrates court on Wednesday.
