Gunditjmara Aboriginal Cooperative secures $150,000 through Building Blocks Planning Grants

By Lillian Altman
Updated June 29 2022 - 3:30am, first published 12:30am
FUNDING: Gunditjmara Aboriginal Cooperative chief executive officer Ashley Couzens has welcomed state government funding for an early learning centre. Picture: Morgan Hancock

GUNDITJMARA Aboriginal Cooperative has secured state government funding to kickstart the planning stages for an early learning child and family centre for Aboriginal children.

