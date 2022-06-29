GUNDITJMARA Aboriginal Cooperative has secured state government funding to kickstart the planning stages for an early learning child and family centre for Aboriginal children.
On Tuesday, Member for Western Victoria Gayle Tierney and minister for Early Childhood and Pre-Prep Ingrid Stitt announced $150,000 in the Building Blocks Planning Grants for the organisation.
The proposed centre will deliver culturally safe and inclusive integrated early learning and offer long day care and three-and four-year-old kindergarten in readiness for school.
Gunditjmara Aboriginal Cooperative chief executive officer Ashley Couzens said being a community-controlled organisation it listened to the feedback of parents with children in the early years space.
"The quite strong feedback we got was for an Aboriginal-run early learning years centre," Ms Couzens said.
"From a vision point of view in part of our strategic planning for the future is and is keeping in line with Gunditjmara's Aboriginal determination principles."
Mr Couzens said the Aboriginal population in the region was growing so building a centre was in demand.
He said some of the funding would go towards a project role to compile a feasibility study.
The executive officer said existing staff members were in training to become early years teachers.
He said it was about giving Aboriginal children the best opportunity to learn early childhood skills as well as of their culture.
"We know through evidence and many reports Aboriginal children are more likely to succeed in their early years when they're connected with culture," Mr Couzens said.
"There's also strong evidence it supports the growth of our young Aboriginal children into their early teens around their identity and navigating through two worlds.
"This means they're more likely to succeed further on through the education system."
He said Aboriginal studies and languages needed to be taught in the early years not in the later years of high school or at a tertiary level.
"It ensures we provide an option for our parents, families and community a specific Aboriginal cultural space for our children to learn, play and improve their cognitive skills utilising our culture," he said.
"Through language and the arts - and play therapy models that may differ from the western type models we've grown up with ourselves that we've become accustomed to."
He said the vision of himself and the board were encouraged by other Aboriginal models of early learning centres in Ballarat and Geelong.
Ms Tierney said the funding would help Gunditjmara Aboriginal Cooperative bring to life plans for the centre ensuring to provide the best start to Warrnambool's littlest learners.
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
