Warrnambool City Netball Association has solidified its playing pathway by adding a new age group to its program.
The association will offer a 17 and under age division when competition resumes next month. Played on Tuesday nights, the competition will culminate with a grand final in the last week of term three.
Association administrator Marg Morgan said this was an ideal opportunity for players to continue at the association after ageing out of the 15 and under program.
Ahead of a new season, the association is on the look out for more senior women's teams to bolster its ladies division. With only two teams registered, Morgan said without more entries, the season was unsustainable.
"Like our junior divisions we need to have a competition that caters for senior players so our juniors can continue to play and have a pathway to play netball both competitively and socially," she said.
Also announced is a change to the association's modified, 11 and under and 13 and under programs, with individual registration replacing team registration.
As a committee, Morgan said it was felt allocating teams would ensure a more even competition, with greater opportunity given to children who had less experience. However feedback from parents will be welcomed.
Meanwhile, the association has welcomed a number of new faces onto its committee. After it was unable to fill a committee in May, the association ran on a interim committee throughout its term two competition and recent Western Region Netball Association Championships hosting duties.
However Morgan hopes people won't get complacent when it comes to putting their hands up in the future.
"When the time comes up for next year's AGM, we don't want to find ourselves in same situation so we hope people are supportive," Morgan said. "Lots of hands make light work."
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
