The Standard
Breaking

A 38-year-old man has been charged with a series of thefts and remanded in custody to appear in court on Thursday

AT
By Andrew Thomson
Updated June 30 2022 - 1:49am, first published 1:45am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Police seeking information about missing drench from $95,000 haul

UPDATED, Thursday, 11.50am:

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AT

Andrew Thomson

Reporter

Long-time senior journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.