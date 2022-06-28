Accused thief charged with stealing cattle and sheep drench worth $95,000

A man accused of cutting his way into rural stores to steal Cydectin sheep and cattle drench worth up to $95,000 will appear in Warrnambool court on Thursday.
A Warrnambool police spokesman said officers and detectives executed a search warrant at an address in Portland's King Street on Tuesday about 8.30am.
There they arrested a 38-year-old Portland man without incident.
A subsequent search of the property uncovered allegedly stolen power tools.
Police will allege the man broke into 10 rural stores, including at Koroit, Derrinallum and Hamilton.
He allegedly gained access to the buildings by cutting through external cyclone fencing and then cutting into the building itself or forcing doors.
Once inside the buildings he stole Cydectin drench, or similar products, valued at about $95,000.
Police allege they identified the man through his attempts to sell the stolen products online on eBay.
The first break-in was on April 11 and the four stores were raided over eight weeks.
The man was charged with burglaries, thefts and bail offences on Tuesday, went to hospital for assessment and was then remanded in custody overnight.
The man is expected to appear in the Warrnambool Magistrates Court on Thursday for a bail/remand hearing.
The investigation is ongoing and it is not known at this stage if any of the Cydectin had been sold, and if so, for how much.
The stolen property has not at this stage been recovered.
Anyone with information about the offending, or who bought Cydectin on eBay, is requested to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
