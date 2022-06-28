The Standard
A 38-year-old man has been charged with a series of thefts and remanded in custody to appear in court on Wednesday

By Andrew Thomson
June 28 2022
Accused thief charged with stealing cattle and sheep drench worth $90,000

A man accused of cutting his way into rural stores to steal Cydectin sheep and cattle drench worth up to $90,000 will appear in Warrnambool court on Wednesday.

