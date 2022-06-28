Accused thief charged with stealing cattle and sheep drench worth $90,000

A man accused of cutting his way into rural stores to steal Cydectin sheep and cattle drench worth up to $90,000 will appear in Warrnambool court on Wednesday.
A Warrnambool police spokesman said officers and detectives executed a search warrant at a Portland address on Tuesday.
Advertisement
There they arrested a 38-year-old Portland man without incident.
Police will allege the alleged offender cut his way into four rural stores, at Koroit, Derrinallum and twice at Hamilton.
Once inside the buildings he stole Cydectin drench, or similar products, valued at between $80,000 and $90,000.
Police allege they identified the man through his attempts to sell the stolen products online on eBay.
The first break-in was on April 11 and the four stores were raided over eight weeks.
The man was charged with burglaries and thefts on Tuesday, went to hospitqal for assessment and was then remanded in custody overnigtht.
He will appear in the Warrnambool Magistrates Court on Wednesday for a bail/remand hearing.
The investigation is ongoing and it is not known at this stage if any of the Cydectin had been sold, and if so, for how much.
The stolen property has not at this stage been recovered.
Anyone with information about the offending, or who bought Cydectin on eBay, is requested to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard:
Long-time senior journalist
Long-time senior journalist
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.