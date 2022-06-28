The Warrnambool and District netball season hits the bye this week and while teams continue to train down the house, they'll be sure to freshen up before the final stretch towards finals kicks off.
With six rounds remaining, who is the front runner to take out the title? And which player is asserting themselves as the player to beat in this year's race for the Wilma Wallace medal.
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
