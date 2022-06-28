Momentum continues to grow for a group promoting the virtues of growing and sharing local produce.
The latest edition of the Koroit Community Produce and Plant Swap will take place this Sunday from 10am.
This monthly event, to be held at the Koroit Theatre, is hosted by the Keeping It In Koroit group.
The group has now gained the support of Permaculture South West to help the swap continue to thrive.
Keeping It In Koroit group member Cassie Carroll said Permaculture South West had come on board as the auspice body for the group.
"We were looking for a group to partner with and Permaculture South West was the perfect fit," Ms Carroll said.
"Permaculture South West has been going for eight years and has about 1000 members.
"There are a lot of members based in Koroit."
Despite being in the midst of a cold winter, the produce swap group is still proving popular in Koroit.
"There mightn't be a lot of fruit and vegetables coming out of the garden at the moment, but people are still coming along," Ms Carroll said.
"This time of year is a great opportunity to come together and share knowledge and ideas."
